FirstEnergy says it will close 3 power plants

Staff report

AKRON

FirstEnergy Solutions, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has notified PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission organization, that two nuclear power plants in Ohio and another in Pennsylvania will be deactivated in the next three years.

Plant closures are subject to review by PJM for reliability impacts, if any.

The plants scheduled for retirement are Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio, in 2020; Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport, Pa., in 2021; and Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Perry, Ohio, in 2021.

In the interim, the plants will continue normal operations, as the company seeks legislative policy solutions as an alternative to deactivation or sale.

“Though the plants have taken aggressive measures to cut costs, the market challenges facing these units are beyond their control,” said Don Moul, president of FES Generation Companies and chief nuclear officer, in a statement.

The company said it will continue to work toward legislative solutions to keep the plants operating but also will look for potential buyers as another alternative.

About 2,300 plant employees are expected to be affected by the deactivations.

FirstEnergy runs Ohio Edison, a local energy provider.