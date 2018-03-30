Joltin resentenced from prison to jail

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A former Kent attorney who was sentenced to one year in prison last week returned Thursday to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and received a sentence of 30 days in jail.

In the meantime, Benjamin Joltin, 44, of Kent, made restitution to the former client from whom he stole $75,000.

In his plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend probation if Joltin made restitution by his March 20 sentencing hearing.

At that hearing, Joltin’s attorney said he had $40,000 in a trust account that he and his family went to extreme lengths to gather.

Joltin reported to the Mahoning County jail Monday, and his attorney filed a motion that said Joltin could now make full restitution.

He will pay his victim $80,000.

At the resentencing Thursday, Judge John M. Durkin imposed a sentence of three years’ probation with the first 30 days in jail and 200 hours of community service.

Joltin had already surrendered his law license. He will never work as an attorney again.

Joltin represented the victim in a divorce case, and prosecutors said he knew she planned to use the money to purchase her marital home.

Joltin has four kids and struggled to pay child support, his attorney said.

The prosecutor said the victim was satisfied with the arrangement.