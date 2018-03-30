Drawing nears for $502M Mega Millions estimated jackpot
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant lottery jackpot is awaiting players willing to shrug off miserable odds for a chance at immense wealth.
The drawing for the estimated $502 million Mega Millions prize will be held Friday night.
It's the nation's 10th largest lottery jackpot. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.
It costs $2 to play the game and a willingness to ignore the fact that you'll almost certainly lose. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302 million, though odds of winning smaller prizes are better.
The $502 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $301 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
