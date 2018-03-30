Former Youngstown grocery store to become a medical facility

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The city signed a contract to sell the former Bottom Dollar grocery store on Glenwood Avenue for $150,000 to ONE Health Ohio, which plans to open a medical facility there.

ONE Health will spend $3 million to $4 million to improve the 18,000-square-foot South Side site, which will be fully completed in about two years, said Ronald Dwinnells, the agency’s chief executive officer.

Within a year, services such as medical, dental and behavior health will be available, he said. The facility also will be a food distribution center with the assistance of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp., and will look at providing urgent care and a pregnancy center.

ONE Health operates eight health care facilities in the area, including the Youngstown Community Health Center on Wick Avenue in the city. Of the 25,000 patients ONE Health serves, 25 percent are residents of Youngstown’s South Side, Dwinnells said.

“This will be a significant location,” he said. “We’re extremely excited about the South Side property. We’ve wanted to go there for decades.”

ONE Health has a focus on providing medical treatment to lower-income people.

Twenty to 30 people will be employed at the facility, Dwinnells said.

The city’s board of control finalized the contract Thursday.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said the location is “well-needed. We’re moving in the city of Youngstown to becoming a healthy community.”

The city started negotiating with ONE Health to move to the location about two years ago. The board of control signed a development agreement in December 2017 and finalized the deal Thursday.

The city had wanted to replace Bottom Dollar, which closed in January 2015 after the company was sold, with another grocery store. But numerous attempts to attract one failed.