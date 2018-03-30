Couple charged in daughter’s death waive speedy trial

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Burbank Avenue couple charged in the opiate-induced death of their 16-month-old daughter waived their rights to a speedy trial Thursday.

Joshua Essad, 33, and Sara Loth, 32, remain in the Mahoning County jail with no bond after a pretrial hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

The couple face charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and endangering children in the July 24 death of their daughter Isabelle Essad.

The county coroner’s office ruled in December that the child died of “carfentanil toxicity.” Carfentanil is a synthetic opiate more powerful than heroin.

The couple was set for trial Monday but the waiver means that date will be continued.

The state has 90 days to bring someone to trial unless a defendant agrees to waive that right. Once a defendant waives that right, it cannot be taken back.

A bill of particulars in the case filed this week said that the couple has a history of drug use and that Essad had to be revived twice in 2017 with the opiate antidote naloxone.

The bill says the two had carfentanil in their home and that the child had access to it. However, no mention is made of where the drug may have been or how the child may have come into contact with the drug.

A new court date has not been set.

Judge Krichbaum said he would entertain a motion to grant the couple bail should their attorneys file a motion asking for their release.

They have been held without bond since they were arrested after they were indicted in February.