YSU hazing participant indicted on federal firearms charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A federal grand jury indicted a man who was sentenced to a year in prison over hazing two Youngstown State University students on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Raheem Satterthwaite, 28, faces counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition and a felon in possession of a firearm. He was indicted Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

The indictment said Sattherthwaite is accused of having ammunition on April 26, 2017, and more recently of having a .357-Magnum revolver after being arrested Jan. 10 this year by Boardman police after a brief chase.

In 2015, Sattherthwaite pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to one count of inciting violence, a felony, for his role in the hazing of two YSU fraternity pledges in 2012. He was one of nine men charged in the case and was sentenced to a year in prison.

Because of that conviction, he is barred from having a gun or ammunition.