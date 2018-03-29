Trail leads cops to 51 bags of pot, police said
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said officers Wednesday serving a search warrant found a trail of marijuana leading from a shelf to a bathroom.
Officers found 51 total bags of marijuana in the home and arrested Deon Johnson, who listed the 944 Lanterman Ave. home as his address, on charges of trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence. He is presently in the Mahoning County jail.
Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served the warrant about 12:45 p.m. They also found $672 cash.
