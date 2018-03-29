Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1244.44-0.46
Aqua America, .71 33.600.26
Avalon Holdings,2.20-0.03
Chemical Bank, .2754.110.81Community Health Sys.4.12 0.07
Cortland Bancorp, .2823.150.00
Farmers Nat., .1614.150.25
First Energy, 1.44 34.38-0.15
Fifth/Third, .5231.560.38
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.500.48
FNB Corp., .4813.330.14
General Motors, 1.5235.480.61
General Electric, .9213.680.24
Huntington Bank, .28 15.020.09
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92107.96-0.21
Key Corp, .3419.270.00
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 29.071.21
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 168.18-2.18
PNC, 2.20149.410.23
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60155.905.44
Stoneridge 27.03-0.26
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.930.15
Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.
