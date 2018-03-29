Selected local stocks

March 29, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1244.44-0.46

Aqua America, .71 33.600.26

Avalon Holdings,2.20-0.03

Chemical Bank, .2754.110.81Community Health Sys.4.12 0.07

Cortland Bancorp, .2823.150.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.150.25

First Energy, 1.44 34.38-0.15

Fifth/Third, .5231.560.38

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.48

FNB Corp., .4813.330.14

General Motors, 1.5235.480.61

General Electric, .9213.680.24

Huntington Bank, .28 15.020.09

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92107.96-0.21

Key Corp, .3419.270.00

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 29.071.21

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 168.18-2.18

PNC, 2.20149.410.23

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60155.905.44

Stoneridge 27.03-0.26

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.930.15

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.

