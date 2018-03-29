Police: Pregnant Pa. woman, man dead in apparent murder-suicide
CECIL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the fatal shootings of a pregnant woman and a man found dead at a Pennsylvania apartment building appear to be a murder-suicide.
Police responded to the building in Cecil about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after reports of shots fired inside a unit. They eventually sent a robot equipped with a camera into the apartment to investigate and soon discovered the bodies of 38-year-old Nadder Rizk, of Cecil, and 35-year-old Michelle Krek, of Bridgeville.
Authorities say the couple apparently was involved in a domestic dispute, but further details have not been disclosed. They say Rizk lived in the apartment, and Krek was about 7 months pregnant.
