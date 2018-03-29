No Osseo top job for Mohip

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is no longer a candidate in any known superintendent searches.

He withdrew from his superintendent candidacy in Osseo Area Schools in Minnesota as of Wednesday morning.

Mohip was one of six candidates for the position.

A Youngstown schools spokeswoman said Mohip withdrew from Osseo consideration for family reasons.

Mohip was also a candidate for superintendent positions in Fargo, N.D., and Boulder, Colo. Both districts selected other candidates.

“I think he’s just considering all of his options,” schools spokeswoman Denise Dick said.

Mohip is under contract in Youngstown until July 31, 2019.

He was put in place in Youngstown by House Bill 70, commonly referred to as the Youngstown Plan, which was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015.

It enabled a state-appointed distress commission to hire a CEO to lead the district.

The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.

Mohip was selected by the academic distress commission in May 2016 for the three-year contract that began June 7, 2016.

He is paid by the Ohio Department of Education at an annual salary of $160,000 for his first year, $165,000 for his second and $170,000 for his third.

An Ohio Department of Education spokesman said if Mohip decides to leave the district, a new Academic Distress Commission – made up of five members – will be charged with choosing a new CEO.