Man pleads guilty to reduce charge in stabbing death

Staff report

WARREN

Arteum P. Brodeur, 24, of North Park Avenue has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in the July 8 stabbing death of Michael Krevas, 31.

Brodeur entered the guilty plea Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court and will be sentenced in about five weeks, after the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department conducts a pre-sentence investigation.

Brodeur was indicted on murder and tampering with evidence after Krevas, of Washington Street Northwest, was found stabbed in the parking lot of an apartment building on North Park Avenue adacent to Brodeur’s apartment.

Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, said prosecutors will ask for Brodeur to get the maximum penalty, 11 years in prison.

Brodeur is apparently Russian but has also used an address in Iowa in earlier police reports.

Prosecutors have indicated that a fight between the two men was captured on surveillance video.

The location of the fight was a couple blocks from Courthouse Square.

Becker said in one filing that prosecutors believe Brodeur stabbed Krevas, then “went back to his apartment and left the bloody knife, then fled and hid at 1937 Willard Ave. SE.” Police arrested him there a few hours later.

Police said Brodeur told police Krevas attacked him, but he denied stabbing Krevas.