Kent man gets jail time, probation for firing gun downtown
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A judge sentenced a 24-year-old Kent man to three years probation with the first six months to be served in the Mahoning County jail on charges he had and fired a gun downtown in October.
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of common pleas court handed down the sentence Wednesday to Juran Hill, who pleaded guilty in February to charges of attempted carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
He also has pending warrants from Campbell Municipal Court and Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.
Police arrested Hill on Oct. 20 after they were called about 2:30 a.m. downtown for a report of shots fired. Reports said witnesses told police a man matching Hill’s description fired a gun into the air, then he went in a car and crouched down like he was hiding something.
The car’s owner gave police permission to search it, and underneath the passenger’s seat they found a loaded .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol. On the way to the jail, police found a live .380 round in Hill’s sock and another in the cruiser where he was sitting.
Judge Krichbaum said he thought Hill deserved to serve some jail time because he had a loaded weapon downtown and it was probably fired, although Hill’s attorney said no one could say his client had actually fired a gun.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 28, 2018 11:35 a.m.
Kent man gets jail time, probation on gun charge
- October 21, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Kent man arrested for firing gun in downtown parking lot
- October 20, 2017 9:20 a.m.
Youngstown police arrest Kent man for firing gun in downtown parking lot
- December 13, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Krichbaum levies maximum sentence as example in illegal weapon case
- December 13, 2016 10:46 a.m.
Judge orders jail instead of probation in gun case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.