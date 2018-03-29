Man charged in slaying of girlfriend found in Cleveland garbage can
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say they’re searching for a man wanted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at a vacant house in Cleveland.
Cleveland Heights police said today that 35-year-old Yaphet Bradley has been charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
His ex-girlfriend’s body was found last week in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says 31-year-old Miriam Johnson died from a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds.
Cleveland.com reports court records show Bradley has twice been sent to prison for assaulting Johnson.
Cleveland Heights police say 24-year-old Calvin Young, of Cleveland, has been arrested on abuse of a corpse and other charges in Johnson’s slaying.
