Liberty police chief announces retirement plan
Staff Report
LIBERTY
Richard Tisone, who has served with the Liberty Police Department for 31 years, will retire as police chief effective Aug. 19.
“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Liberty Township ... I would also like to thank both former and current boards of trustees for their support of the police department and this office,” Tisone said in a letter to the trustees.
Pat Ungaro, township administrator, said Tisone was effective both as an officer and police chief.
“Rich had a strong will and kept order in the police department. He did a good job, I wish him good luck,” Ungaro said.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security ranked Liberty as the safest township in Trumbull County earlier this month.
“The statistics speak for themselves. It’s an indication of the police department as a whole under Tisone’s leadership. He did a hell of a job, and he’s a good friend. I’m sad to see him go,” Ungaro said. “Our police department is excellent. He has been a strong leader.”
More like this from vindy.com
- March 28, 2018 3:42 p.m.
Tisone to retire as Liberty police chief in August
- September 13, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Liberty Township rehires a retired Pat Ungaro
- November 14, 2017 midnight
Liberty trustees will wait on borrowing money for township operations
- July 1, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Former Youngstown mayor who clashed with mob says his government career isn’t over
- December 18, 2016 12:08 a.m.
Liberty, Girard continue to issue speed citations — and get complaints
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.