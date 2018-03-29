Liberty police chief announces retirement plan

Staff Report

LIBERTY

Richard Tisone, who has served with the Liberty Police Department for 31 years, will retire as police chief effective Aug. 19.

“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Liberty Township ... I would also like to thank both former and current boards of trustees for their support of the police department and this office,” Tisone said in a letter to the trustees.

Pat Ungaro, township administrator, said Tisone was effective both as an officer and police chief.

“Rich had a strong will and kept order in the police department. He did a good job, I wish him good luck,” Ungaro said.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security ranked Liberty as the safest township in Trumbull County earlier this month.

“The statistics speak for themselves. It’s an indication of the police department as a whole under Tisone’s leadership. He did a hell of a job, and he’s a good friend. I’m sad to see him go,” Ungaro said. “Our police department is excellent. He has been a strong leader.”