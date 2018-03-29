Good friday
What’s open/closed
A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Good Friday. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.
City offices: Youngstown, Warren, open. Niles, Salem, Sharon, New Castle, closed.
Newton Falls Municipal Court: Closed.
County offices: Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, open. Lawrence, Mercer, closed.
Federal and state offices: Open.
Postal service: Regular delivery schedule.
Schools: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, New Castle, Sharon, Youngstown Diocese, closed.
Universities: Youngstown State, Kent State Trumbull Campus, open; Eastern Gateway Community College, closed.
Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Regular service.
Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County, Warren-Trumbull, Kinsman Free Public Library, Girard Free Library, Hubbard Public Library, McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, Newton Falls Public Library, open. Bristol Public Library, Bristolville, closed.
Banks: Chase Bank, Citizens Bank, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Chemical Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, open.
Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, city of Youngstown, regular service schedule.
