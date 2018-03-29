FBI announces arrest of local man on child-porn charges

March 29, 2018 at 10:34a.m.

inline tease photo
Photo

Daniel Fleischer

YOUNGSTOWN — The FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force in Youngstown and the Bureau of Criminal Identification today announced the arrest of Daniel B. Fleischer on charges of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Special Agents with the FBI and BCI and the Youngstown Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at the residence of Fleischer on Weston Avenue in the city's Brownlee Woods section on the South Side.

While at the residence, Fleischer admitted to viewing child pornography images and videos on his Samsung Galaxy S8 via his personal Kik account. Additional images and videos of child pornography were present on external storage devices located inside the residence.

Fleischer is scheduled to appear at his arraignment in U.S. District Court in Akron this afternoon.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$945000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900