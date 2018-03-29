WORLD & BUSINESS DIGEST || Expansion for One Hot Cookie

BOARDMAN

A gourmet cookie and ice cream shop will open in the heart of Amish country this spring as One Hot Cookie’s first franchise. Barnby Brand, based in Akron, recently entered into an agreement with OHC Holding Company Inc., the parent company of One Hot Cookie, to open a new shop in Berlin, Ohio.

The shop will be located on Main Street and is scheduled to open in May.

Steel dumping

WASHINGTON

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Cleveland, is applauding the Trump Administration’s work to renegotiate the Korea-U.S. Trade Agreement and block Korean steel dumping.

Brown says any work to improve “failed trade agreements” is a positive step forward for Ohio workers.

The administration used the threat of 25 percent tariffs to secure concessions from Korea. The concessions will limit steel imports to specific volume levels and ensure Ohio steelworkers can compete on a level playing field.

Brown called on the administration to renegotiate the Korea Trade Agreement and take aggressive action on steel.

Walmart removes 'Cosmopolitan' from checkout aisles

BENTONVILLE, ARK.

Walmart said it was a business decision to remove “Cosmopolitan” magazine from its checkout aisles, but some groups have raised concerns about the sexual content of the publication marketed to women.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said Walmart’s decision makes it a “leader and trailblazer in corporate responsibility.”

Walmart senior director of corporate affairs Meggan Kring says customers can find “Cosmopolitan” in the magazine section of its stores.

Astronomers baffled by distant galaxy void of dark matter

WASHINGTON

It's a double cosmic conundrum: Lots of stuff that was already invisible has gone missing.

Astronomers have found a distant galaxy where there is no dark matter.

Dark matter is called “dark” because it can’t be seen. It is the mysterious and invisible skeleton of the universe that scientists figure makes up about 27 percent of the cosmos. Scientists only know dark matter exists because they can observe how it pushes and pulls things they can see, like stars.

It’s supposed to be everywhere.

But Yale University astronomer Pieter van Dokkum and colleagues spied a vast, old galaxy with relatively few stars where what you see truly is what you get. The galaxy's stars are speeding around with no apparent influence from dark matter, according to a study published in Wednesday's journal "Nature."

