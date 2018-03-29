EASTER

Egg hunts, activities

A listing of Easter egg hunts and other holiday activities as submitted to The Vindicator.

MAHONING COUNTY

Marian Assisted Living Center, Assumption Village campus, 9802 Market St., North Lima: Easter Open House from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, includes pictures with the Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunt, prizes and an educational indoor petting zoo compliments of the Greenford Felger farms. The petting zoo will include bunnies, chicks and more. Pictures with the Easter Bunny are scheduled from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting; the egg hunt is scheduled to be outdoors beginning at 3:30 p.m. All children wearing bunny ears will receive a special gift from the Easter Bunny. Refreshments will be served. Please RSVP the number and ages of the children who will be attending by calling 330-729-2285 or texting 310-948-8862.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Coalburg United Methodist Church, 1906 Wick-Campbell Road, Hubbard: Egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. Rain or shine. Event includes crafts, snacks and age-level hunting areas. This free event is geared toward children age 2 to 14. Call 330-531-4221 for information.

First United Methodist Church, 608 N. Crandon Ave., Niles: Easter EGGStravaganza beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Event includes breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Cost is $10 for adults and children. Included in the children’s price is an Easter-themed cupcake-decorating class by JoToddi’s Candy and Gift Shoppe. Each child will receive two cupcakes to decorate after breakfast. Reservations required. Email playingitforwardofniles@gmail.com or call 330-240-8268.