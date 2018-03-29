Court proposes new judge rule

March 29, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Supreme Court is proposing a new rule that would make clear that judges who are actively campaigning for a nonjudicial office must step down from the bench.

A public comment period on the proposed rule change opened Wednesday.

The proposal follows then-Justice William O’Neill’s decision to remain on the court from Oct. 29, when he announced his candidacy for governor, until Jan. 26.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$945000


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900