Court proposes new judge rule
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
The Ohio Supreme Court is proposing a new rule that would make clear that judges who are actively campaigning for a nonjudicial office must step down from the bench.
A public comment period on the proposed rule change opened Wednesday.
The proposal follows then-Justice William O’Neill’s decision to remain on the court from Oct. 29, when he announced his candidacy for governor, until Jan. 26.
