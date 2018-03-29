Chamber announces 21 Athena Award nominees

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the names of 21 nominees for the 26th annual Athena Award Dinner, that will be presented by the chamber and The Vindicator/Vindy.com on May 17 at Mr. Anthony’s.

The Athena Award honors individuals who strive toward the highest levels of professional accomplishment: women who excel in their chosen field, have devoted time and energy to their community in a meaningful way and also open doors so that others may follow in their path.

The nominees are: Megan Bair Zidian, partner/shareholder of Ennis Britton Co. LPA; Heather Chunn, vice president of the Youngstown State University Foundation; Roberta Cykon, owner of the Putt Putt Fun Center of Warren; Daneen Mace-Vadjunec, vice president of Orthopedics & Neurosciences at Mercy Health Youngstown; Kristin Malosh, director of North America Environmental, Health & Safety for Vallourec USA Corp.; Cheryl McArthur, chief of human resources for Youngstown City Schools/Mahoning County Educational Service Center; Regina Mitchell, owner & CEO of Recovery Solutions/Hope Village LLC; Kathy Mock, director of Education and Initiatives for the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley; Missy Morehead, operations leader at KeyBank; Chaney Nezbeth, development officer for the YSU Foundation; Kyowa M. Pegues, CRA market manager at Chemical Bank; Janet Polish, director of K-5 Curriculum and District Programs at Austintown Local Schools; Brenda M. Rider, president and founder of A Way With Words Foundation Inc.; Judge Carol Ann Robb of the 7th District Court of Appeals; Phyllis Schaab, Technical Services Manager at MS Consultants Inc.; Karen Segesto, senior client adviser, vice president/co-founder at PNC Wealth Management/Sight for All United; Amanda Shina-Cutright, outreach coordinator/marketing director for Shenango Valley Chamber/One Hot Dog Designs; Ursula Shugart, attorney/owner at Shugart Law Firm/Studio Pump LLC; Shelia Triplett, executive director of the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership; Penny Wells, executive director of

Sojourn to the Past; and Dr. Elisabeth H. Young, vice president for Health Affairs & Dean at College of Medicine at the Northeast Ohio Medical University.