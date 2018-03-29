Boardman man gets prison term for punching teen in face

YOUNGSTOWN — A Boardman man was sentenced today to two years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges he ran into someone’s home and punched a 14-year-old in the face.

The sentence was handed down by Judge John M. Durkin to Rodney Smallwood, who pleaded guilty in the case.

Prosecutors said Smallwood ran into the home March 25, 2017, and punched the teen because of an argument he was having trouble with some juveniles on Clifton Drive.

The prosecutor's office dropped a repeat violent-offender specification for Smallwood in exchange for his plea.