Board of control approves sell of Bottom Dollar to ONE Health Network

March 29, 2018 at 10:42a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city today signed a contract to sell the former Bottom Dollar grocery store on Glenwood Avenue for $150,000 to ONE Health Ohio, which plans open a medical facility there.

ONE Health will spend about $3 million to $4 million to improve the site, which will be fully completed in about two years, Ronald Dwinnells, the agency’s chief executive officer said.

Within a year, services such as medical, dental and behavior health will be available, he said.

The facility will also be a food distribution center, provide urgent care and a pregnancy center.

About 20 to 30 people will be employed at the facility, Dwinnells said.

