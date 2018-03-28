Waymo to buy 20K Jaguars for robotic ride-hailing service
SAN RAMON, CALIF.
Self-driving car spinoff Waymo will buy up to 20,000 electric vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover to help realize its vision for a robotic ride-hailing service.
The commitment, announced Tuesday during a New York event that was also webcast, marks another step in Waymo's evolution from a secret project started in Google nine years ago to a spin-off that's gearing up for an audacious attempt to reshape the transportation business.
The Jaguar deal will expand upon a fleet of self-driving cars that Waymo has been gradually building in partnership with Fiat Chrysler since 2015. Waymo initially equipped about 600 Pacifica minivans with its self-driving technology before negotiating to buy "thousands" more of the vehicles.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 5, 2018 midnight
Raucous Google-Uber fight finally heads to trial
- February 27, 2018 12:30 p.m.
Ford and Miami to form test bed for self-driving cars
- March 28, 2017 midnight
After suspension, Uber self-driving cars resume
- November 30, 2017 1:23 p.m.
GM to launch self-driving vehicles in big US cities in 2019
- August 29, 2016 midnight
Uber aims to disrupt all over again
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.