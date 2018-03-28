Watchdog: FBI could’ve tried harder to hack iPhone
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
FBI officials could have tried harder to unlock an iPhone as part of a terrorism investigation before launching an extraordinary court fight with Apple Inc. in an effort to force it to break open the device, the Justice Department’s watchdog said Tuesday.
The department’s inspector general said it found no evidence the FBI was able to access data on the phone belonging to one of the gunmen in a 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif., as then-FBI Director James Comey told Congress more than once. But communications failures among FBI officials delayed the search for a solution. The FBI unit tasked with breaking into mobile devices only sought outside help to unlock the phone the day before the Justice Department filed a court brief demanding Apple’s help, the inspector general found.
The finding could hurt future Justice Department efforts to force technology companies to help the government break into encrypted phones and computers.
The intense public debate surrounding the FBI’s legal fight with Apple largely faded after federal authorities announced they were able to access the phone in the San Bernardino attack without the help of the technology giant.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 6, 2017 midnight
Senator: FBI paid $900K for iPhone hacking tool
- September 17, 2016 midnight
AP, other media sue FBI for details on iPhone hacking tool
- November 9, 2017 midnight
FBI again finds itself unable to unlock a gunman’s cellphone
- August 31, 2016 midnight
FBI wants ‘adult conversation’ on encryption, director says
- March 8, 2017 midnight
WikiLeaks: CIA has targeted gadgets for snooping
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.