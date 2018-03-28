Warren police sergeant faces charges after alleged threat

WARREN

A sergeant with the Warren Police Department was arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on misdemeanor menacing and criminal trespass following a Feb. 21 incident at a home on Oak Knoll Avenue Northeast.

Sgt. Tim Parana pleaded not guilty. Judge Thomas Gysegem set Parana's bond at $1,500 personal recognizance, meaning he didn't have to pay anything. The prosecutor's office has also asked the Ohio Supreme Court to assign a visiting judge to the case, and Judge Gysegem ordered Parana to have no contact with the victim.

Parana, who was promoted to sergeant earlier this month, is accused of threatening Jeffrey L. Stychno, 48, of the 100 block of Oak Knoll Avenue.

A Warren police report says Stychno reported that an officer, later identified as Parana, threatened him.

Stychno said he was taking out the garbage can and saw Parana pulling his vehicle in front of Stychno's house. Stychno said Parana made threats regarding Parana contacting Stychno's probation officer.

Stychno said Parana came into his driveway "and they had a verbal confrontation. Stychno said he told [Parana] to to leave his property, and he did."

An officer with the Warren Police Department spoke with Stychno's mother, who said she heard the argument. A neighbor also said he or she also heard the confrontation.

Traci Timko Sabau, deputy Warren law director, said Stychno reported the matter to the Warren prosecutor's office just after the incident, but the prosecutor's office said to give the Warren Police Department time to conduct interviews in an internal affairs investigation.

After internal affairs turned over information to the prosecutor's office, the charges were filed, Timko Sabau said. Stychno came to Warren Municipal Court today to sign the charges, Timko Sabau said.

Parana has been on administrative duties since the incident, Timko Sabau said. She didn't know whether the filing of criminal charges would change his job status. Chief Eric Merkel could not be reached to comment.