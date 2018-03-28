Trump calls UK's May on expelled Russian envoys

MOSCOW (AP) — President Donald Trump has spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the coordinated effort by Western allies to expel Russian intelligence operatives.

That's according to the White House, which says the leaders agreed today that dismantling Russian spy rings is a priority to "curtail Russian clandestine activities and prevent future chemical weapons attacks on either country's soil."

More than 150 Russian envoys have been expelled so far. The moves came weeks after Russia allegedly poisoned a former spy and his daughter on British soil with a nerve agent on March 4.

The White House says Trump and May also discussed the recent passage of a law designed to make it easier for U.S. and foreign law enforcement officials to share access to electronic data stored overseas.