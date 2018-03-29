Trumbull County's new hire defends her ability to handle 3 posts

WARREN

Rebecca Gerson starts her new job as Trumbull County adminitrator April 9, but she wasted no time Wednesday in explaining her qualifications and how she plans to handle her many new duties.

Moments after the county commissioners voted 2-1 to hire her, she stood up and talked about her background as a lawyer and ability to “multitask.”

She’s been a lawyer nearly 25 years, was an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor, part-time judge and is deputy Youngstown law director.

“I pride myself on my ability to multitask and to prioritize,” she said, addressing questions she received Tuesday morning from Commissioner Frank Fuda, who voted against hiring her.

Fuda, who said he doesn’t think the county should spend $85,000 annually for her salary plus benefits because it’s not needed, raised questions about how Gerson will handle what are are essentially two full-time jobs.

In addition to administrator for the commissioners, she will be administrator for the county’s transit system, Trumbull Transit, and county purchasing director.

