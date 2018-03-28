Tisone to retire as Liberty police chief in August

March 28, 2018 at 3:42p.m.

LIBERTY

Liberty Township Police Chief Richard Tisone sent his letter of retirement effective Aug. 19 to the board of trustees. The board will vote to accept his retirement letter on April 19. Tisone served as Liberty chief for 31 years. “I would like to thank both former and current boards of trustees for their support of the police department and this office,” Tisone said in the release.

