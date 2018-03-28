Texas executes man

March 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS

A San Antonio man who became known as the “suitcase killer” was executed Tuesday evening in Texas for the slaying of a 29-year-old Lubbock woman whose battered, naked body was stuffed into a new piece of luggage and tossed in the trash.

Rosendo Rodriguez III, 38, also confessed killing a 16-year-old Lubbock girl and similarly disposing of her body in the trash in a suitcase.

Asked if he had a final statement, Rodriguez spoke defiantly for seven minutes and never apologized to relatives of his victims watching through a window.

