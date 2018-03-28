Texas executes man
HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS
A San Antonio man who became known as the “suitcase killer” was executed Tuesday evening in Texas for the slaying of a 29-year-old Lubbock woman whose battered, naked body was stuffed into a new piece of luggage and tossed in the trash.
Rosendo Rodriguez III, 38, also confessed killing a 16-year-old Lubbock girl and similarly disposing of her body in the trash in a suitcase.
Asked if he had a final statement, Rodriguez spoke defiantly for seven minutes and never apologized to relatives of his victims watching through a window.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 10, 2017 9:26 a.m.
Texas student charged with murder in campus officer’s death
- August 28, 2016 midnight
Texas hit man is given second stay of execution
- February 2, 2018 9:05 a.m.
Texas executes man who killed daughters
- May 24, 2017 7:57 p.m.
Bomb squad finds turntable in suitcase on East Market in Warren
- February 6, 2018 10:05 a.m.
Cause of Cleveland 5-year-old's death still undetermined; found in Dec.; mom arrested
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.