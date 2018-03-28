SPeaker says #MeToo movement 'was destined to break through'

YOUNGSTOWN

The #MeToo movement was something “destined to break through,” said Ronan Farrow, a journalist whose reporting exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual assault.

Farrow was accompanied Wednesday to Youngstown State University’s Centofanti Symposium by Tarana Burke, senior director at Girls for Gender Equity in Brooklyn, N.Y., and #MeToo founder to raise awareness about sexual violence. They spoke to students at Stambaugh Auditorium.

YSU student Mara McCloud, a political science major, said when she heard about the symposium’s guest speakers she jumped at the chance to get tickets.

“It’s amazing to get two people incredibly relevant in the news,” she said. “The #MeToo movement is definitely popular on any college campus which is also leading toward people finding their passion for human rights.”

In short, the #MeToo movement is “a succession of people coming forth,” Burke explained.

“I think after the [2016 presidential] election women just became really fed up,” she said. “It created a perfect storm.”

read MORE in Thursday's VINDICATOR and vindy.com