Senators urge President Trump to accept Ohio's disaster declaration
WASHINGTON — Ohio U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, a Republican from near Cincinnati, and Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Cleveland, urged President Trump to act swiftly on Gov. John Kasich’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 19 Ohio counties impacted by severe flooding: Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Clermont, Columbiana, Gallia, Hamilton, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.
The senators said the declaration will help ensure the impacted counties can access important federal assistance and resources to recover.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 2, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Declare opioid crisis national emergency, commission tells president
- February 26, 2018 midnight
LETTERS: Sen. Brown: Trump must act fast on steel dumping
- March 26, 2018 9:41 p.m.
Kasich seeks federal disaster relief after Ohio River floods
- February 1, 2017 1:12 p.m.
Trump urges Senate to change rules, push through court pick
- October 8, 2017 4:25 p.m.
Corker calls White House 'adult day care center' in tweet storm with Trump
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.