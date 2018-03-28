Senators urge President Trump to accept Ohio's disaster declaration

March 28, 2018 at 10:56a.m.

WASHINGTON — Ohio U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, a Republican from near Cincinnati, and Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Cleveland, urged President Trump to act swiftly on Gov. John Kasich’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 19 Ohio counties impacted by severe flooding: Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Clermont, Columbiana, Gallia, Hamilton, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.

The senators said the declaration will help ensure the impacted counties can access important federal assistance and resources to recover.

