Retired justice: Repeal Second Amendment
WASHINGTON
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.
The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."
Stevens was on the losing end of a 2008 ruling in which the high court held that the Second Amendment gives individuals the right to own a gun for self-defense. He had previously called for changing the Second Amendment to permit gun control.
Stevens says the decision in that case, District of Columbia v. Heller, "has provided the NRA with a propaganda weapon of immense power." Stevens retired from the court in 2010, after more than 35 years.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 27, 2018 9:40 a.m.
Retired Supreme Court justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
- March 28, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Retired justice to March demonstrators: demand 2nd amendment repeal
- March 28, 2018 10:10 a.m.
Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed
- March 9, 2018 8:44 p.m.
NRA files lawsuit over Florida gun control law
- February 19, 2018 12:25 p.m.
Ohio GOP governor’s gun stance now seeks 'common sense'
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.