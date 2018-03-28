Rejected as medical pot grower, another company sues Ohio

COLUMBUS

Another company that was passed over as a grower for Ohio’s new medical marijuana program is suing the state.

Ohio Releaf LLC says the state promised applicants an appeals hearing if they weren’t chosen for the program, but alleges that officials are trying to “run out the clock” on the process.

Cleveland.com reports that those hearings were put on hold after the state discovered errors in how applicants were judged.

Ohio Releaf’s suit says the delay may prevent it from appealing the decision before it’s too late. The company also says the state is improperly withholding public records about the selection process.

Newspaper’s new owner to retain most employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The new owner of a Pulitzer Prize-winning West Virginia newspaper is retaining most of its employees following the buyout, a publisher said.

New Charleston-Gazette-Mail publisher Jim Heady said 168 workers at the newspaper were offered jobs by HD Media on Monday, the Gazette-Mail reported . HD Media bought the bankrupt Gazette-Mail at an auction earlier this month.

The Gazette-Mail’s coverage includes the Huntington area, and the change means some beats will be consolidated, including sports beats. HD Media’s publications have been printed since 2016 at the Gazette-Mail building in Charleston.

Waymo to buy 20K Jaguars for robotic ride-hailing service

SAN RAMON, Calif.

Self-driving car spinoff Waymo will buy up to 20,000 electric vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover to help realize its vision for a robotic ride-hailing service.

The commitment, announced Tuesday during a New York event that was also webcast, marks another step in Waymo’s evolution from a secret project started in Google nine years ago to a spin-off that’s gearing up for an audacious attempt to reshape the transportation business.

The Jaguar deal will expand upon a fleet of self-driving cars that Waymo has been gradually building in partnership with Fiat Chrysler since 2015. Waymo initially equipped about 600 Pacifica minivans with its self-driving technology before negotiating to buy “thousands” more of the vehicles.

Greenpeace leaves sustainable wood certification group

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Greenpeace is withdrawing from the main global group for certifying sustainable wood, saying the organization it helped found more than two decades ago is failing to protect natural forests from exploitation.

Greenpeace said the Forest Stewardship Council inconsistently implements its standards and “fell short” of its goals of conserving forests and benefiting society.

The FSC mark, a stylized tree, is sought by paper producers and other wood users as an endorsement they can use in the marketplace to promote their products as sustainable and charge a premium.

