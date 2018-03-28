WORLD DIGEST || Police: Woman made lewd comments to the Easter Bunny
MANSFIELD, OHIO
Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested after making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.
Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield on Saturday after the woman made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Officers reported the 54-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, with slurred speech and unsteadiness on her feet. The woman was arrested on a charge of public drunkenness and taken to county jail.
