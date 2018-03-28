Ohio driver sentenced for hit-and-run crash that killed teacher

CINCINNATI (AP) — The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teacher has been sentenced to nine years in prison and a lifetime suspension of her driving privileges.

Kayla Wilson, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Investigators say the Cincinnati woman hit 74-year-old Mark Klusman on Dec. 9. He died of his injuries weeks later.

Klusman and other volunteers had been cleaning up leaves and debris along a road before the collision.

Klusman was a longtime teacher at Elder High School in Cincinnati. The 1961 Elder graduate was teaching computer science in his 51st year as a teacher at the school.

Wilson’s attorney said his client was treated fairly.