officer-involved shooting

Timeline

Girard officers Justin Leo and Mathew Jamison answered a domestic violence call Oct. 21, 2017, at 408 Indiana Ave. By the end of that night, Leo and the man who shot him, Jason Marble, were dead. Here is how events unfolded, based upon a report issued by the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office:

4:30 p.m.: Angela Diana, Marble’s girlfriend, brings his friend Adam Fletcher to the home, then leaves to drop off one of her children at her sister’s house.

6:30: Diana returns home, as Marble and Fletcher drink beers and do yard work. Marble asks Diana to take him to the liquor store for vodka and cigarettes, so they leave together, returning later.

8:30: Diana notes Marble is getting mean and snapping at everyone. She finds his cellphone and observes calls from an unknown number, which she assumes is a drug dealer. She tells him to leave, and an argument ensues.

10:01: Diana calls police, saying: “My boyfriend is an alcoholic, and we had an argument. I left because he started pulling out guns, I just had a call saying he’s shooting in my home ... I tried to get him to leave because he was scaring my children ... He has an AR-15, some kind of handgun, a Glock and a shotgun or something ... He had a pint of Vodka and beer.”

10:07: Leo and Jamison arrive at 408 Indiana in separate vehicles. They had just started their shifts. The officers approached the house, and Marble denied them entrance but agreed to show them his identification. When Leo reached for his notepad, however, Marble shot him through the screen door with a pistol point-blank in the chest. He shot him a second time, hitting his finger. Jamison immediately returned fire and shot Marble three times, killing him.

10:13: Jamison tells a dispatcher that Leo is shot and calls for back-up: “Shots fired! Get an ambulance! Give me backup now! Suspect hit.”

About midnight: Leo dies during surgery in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Source: Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office, 911 calls