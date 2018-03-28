Newspaper's new owner to retain most employees
CHARLESTON, W.VA.
The new owner of a Pulitzer Prize-winning West Virginia newspaper is retaining most of its employees following the buyout, a publisher said.
New Charleston-Gazette-Mail publisher Jim Heady said 168 workers at the newspaper were offered jobs by HD Media on Monday, the Gazette-Mail reported . HD Media bought the bankrupt Gazette-Mail at an auction earlier this month.
The Gazette-Mail’s coverage includes the Huntington area, and the change means some beats will be consolidated, including sports beats. HD Media’s publications have been printed since 2016 at the Gazette-Mail building in Charleston.
