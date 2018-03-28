New rule would force Ohio judges seeking office to resign
COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is proposing a new rule that would make clear that judges who are actively campaigning for a nonjudicial office must step down from the bench.
A public-comment period on the proposed rule change opened today.
The proposal follows then-Justice William O'Neill's decision to remain on the court from Oct. 29, when he announced his candidacy for governor, until Jan. 26. O'Neill, a Democrat, said he wouldn't be a "candidate" until he filed the paperwork.
Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor challenged O'Neill's decision as a violation of the judicial code of conduct and state Rep. Niraj Antani started removal proceedings.
The new rule says judges become a "candidate" when they make a public announcement, file candidacy paperwork or begin soliciting contributions – whichever comes first.
