Mom arrested in deaths of baby, child
SUPERIOR, ARIZ.
The mother of a baby and a toddler was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the children were found dead in car seats inside a car and authorities discovered evidence of foul play, officials said Tuesday.
The bodies were found outside the family’s home in the historic mining town of Superior, a community of about 2,900 people about 60 miles east of Phoenix.
Autopsies were being conducted to determine causes of death of the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose what evidence had been found.
The mother was identified as Brittany Velasquez, 20.
