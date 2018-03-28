Mohip withdraws from Minnesota job hunt

March 28, 2018 at 12:50p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip has withdrawn from his superintendent candidacy in Osseo Area Schools in Minnesota.

Mohip was one of six candidates for the position.

Osseo was one of three areas in which Mohip was a candidate for superintendent.

