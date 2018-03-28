Mathews school board has special meeting tonight

March 28, 2018 at 3:00p.m.

CORTLAND — Mathews school board will have a special meeting at 6:15 p.m. tonight for an executive session to discuss personnel at the board offices, 4097 Cadwallader Sonk Road. The board is not expected to take any public action.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$945000


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900