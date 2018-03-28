Mathews school board has special meeting tonight
CORTLAND — Mathews school board will have a special meeting at 6:15 p.m. tonight for an executive session to discuss personnel at the board offices, 4097 Cadwallader Sonk Road. The board is not expected to take any public action.
