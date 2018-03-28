Man accused of breaking in and assaulting homeowner

Staff report

LIBERTY

A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. today in Girard Municipal Court for Robert Calvin, 30, of Diamond, who is charged with aggravated burglary, obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia.

He is accused of breaking into a home, assaulting the homeowner and taking prescription pills and his wallet Sunday afternoon.

Calvin was arraigned Monday with a bond set at $50,000. He is in the Trumbull County jail.

A police report said the victim and Calvin were friends, and before the robbery, the victim asked Calvin to take him to a residence in Niles. While there, Calvin asked the victim for money. When the victim refused, Calvin damaged the victim’s keys, and the victim returned to his house alone.

Later, Calvin came to the victim’s house, ripped open the screen door and tried to break the front door, but walked away when he failed to break in. The victim opened his door, yelled at Calvin to leave and called police. Calvin ran to the door, pushed his way in and struck the victim about 20 times with his fists, the report said.

The suspect fled as Liberty police arrived, and an officer caught Calvin as he tried to jump over a fence. After Calvin was arrested, an officer found a crack pipe on him, the report said.

The same day, the victim called the police to report that Calvin stole his Xanax and Zantac prescriptions and his wallet, which contained about $200 and credit cards.

The report did not indicate if that was before or after Calvin is accused of assaulting the victim at his home.