Man faces drug charges after police discover pot
YOUNGSTOWN — Officers serving a search warrant at about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday at a 357 Carroll St. home found four bags of marijuana, a scale and $500 in cash.
DeWayne McCullough, 31, who lists the home as his address, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
