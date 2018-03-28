Man charged with felonious assault after East Side shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports say police arrested a 61-year-old man Tuesday morning after a woman said he fired several shots at her on the East Side.

Officers were called about 10:20 a.m. to a home on Atkinson Avenue, where a woman told them Leroy Wiggins, of Youngstown, came to her house, started drinking and asked her to drive him somewhere.

The woman was driving when she began arguing with Wiggins and he pulled a gun and demanded she take him to his house. She pulled in a drive on Republic Avenue, he tried grab her and she ran away. He then fired several shots at her, reports said.

Witnesses also told police they heard shots. As officers were searching the area, they found Wiggins coming out of a wooded area at Republic and Park Vista avenues and he was taken into custody. He is charged with felonious assault.

A 9mm shell casing was found nearby and a gunshot residue test was performed on Wiggins,.

Officers bought in a police dog to search for a gun but they could not find one, reports said.