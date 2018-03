Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BOKOSKI, NIKKI, 11/28/1985, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DISRUPTING PUBLIC SERVICE

MORRIS, KENDAL B, 11/01/1981, MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE, TRAFFICKING IN DRUGS

PETERSON, LACARRA,10/26/1985, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., PROBATION VIOLATION

STOCKER, JASON EUGENE,12/21/1983, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, POSSESSION OF DRUGS

SULLIVAN, MICHAEL Q, 04/02/1993, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PROBATION VIOLATION

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

GROMLEY, ROBERT J,12/11/1974, 02/26/2018,TIME SERVED

HUFF, JENNIFER ELLEN,10/04/1968, 12/20/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HUFFMAN, DAVID J JR, 01/20/1981, 03/09/2018, TIME SERVED

MONTAZERI, CIAVASH D, 03/25/1998, 03/27/2018

ROOD, MACKENZIE GENE,11/06/1987,03/22/2018

ROSUANIS, KENNETH DONTE, 11/04/1994, 03/05/2018