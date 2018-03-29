Lockheed, Raytheon, Boeing attend YSU additive research event today

YOUNGSTOWN

Phase one of an Air Force research program, the largest Youngstown State University has ever worked on, has wrapped-up.

The $8 million first phase of the Maturation of Advanced Manufacturing for Low-cost Sustainment program allowed for YSU undergraduate and graduate engineering students to research how to improve spare parts for aging Air Force aircraft with advanced manufacturing technology such as additive manufacturing or 3-D printing.

One of the parts YSU students worked on was a T-pipe header, which is a part of the aerial spray system on aircraft flown by the 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna Township.

After a digital model of the pipe was created, a molding was created through additive manufacturing so the part could be replaced quicker than usual.

“They were running into procurement issues where it would take weeks or months to get these components. We came up with a better solution,” said Dave Siddle, senior program manager National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, the managing company of America Makes, an additive manufacturing hub located in downtown Youngstown.

To wrap up phase one of the program, YSU and America Makes had a two-day event starting Wednesday that brought in representatives from some of the world’s leading companies in additive manufacturing including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Boeing.

Read more about the program in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.