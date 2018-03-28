Local unemployment down across the Valley in February

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally adjusted jobless rate in February dropped from 8 percent the previous year to 6.1 percent.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Tuesday 14,400 people were unemployed in February 2018, down from 19,400 reported the previous year.

The number of employed during the month went up to 223,500 from 222,300 the previous year.

The civilian labor force, or the sum or the unemployed and employed, was 238,000, down from 242,000 in February 2017.

In Mahoning County, the jobless rate was 6.1 percent, down from 8 percent in February 2017.

In Trumbull County, the jobless rate was 6.3 percent, down from 8.5 percent in February 2017.

In Columbiana County, the jobless rate was 5.7 percent, down from 7.3 percent reported in February 2017.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in February 2018, down from 4.7 percent in January 2018.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 13,400 during the month, from a revised 5,553,000 in January to 5,566,400 in February 2018.

The state saw employment gains in goods-producing industries; the private sector; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; other services; and financial activities.

The U.S. unemployment rate for February was 4.1 percent, unchanged from January, and down from 4.7 percent in February 2017.