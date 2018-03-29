Lawyers weighing issues in resentencing of teen rapist

March 28, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Lawyers appeared in court Wednesday to discuss issues bound to come up at the April 17 resentencing hearing of a man who committed a brutal 2001 rape as a 15-year-old.

The Ohio Supreme Court vacated the 112-year prison sentence of Brandon Moore, now 31, and sent the case back to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The high court ruled that sentencing a juvenile convicted of a nonhomicide offense to a sentence that exceeds his or her life expectancy constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney will have to provide Moore with a meaningful opportunity for release within his lifetime.

