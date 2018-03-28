Handgun and shell casings found; S. Side man arrested
YOUNGSTOWN
Police found a .45-caliber handgun and arrested a man after responding early Tuesday to a gunfire call on the South Side.
Reports said officers were called about 3:20 a.m. to the 2800 block of South Avenue for a gunshot sensor investigation and as they arrived, several cars began driving away.
One man, Symeon Bankston, 36, of East Florida Avenue, was walking along East Florida. He stopped as if tying a shoe, then continued walking. Officers checked that spot and found the gun, reports said.
Police also discovered five .45-caliber shell casings in a nearby parking lot. Bankston was arrested on weapons charges. Records show he served four years in prison on drug charges, being released just last year.
