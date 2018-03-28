FBI, BCI searching Brownlee Woods home
YOUNGSTOWN — The FBI and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are serving a search warrant at a Weston Avenue home in the Brownlee Woods section of the city on the South Side.
A spokeswoman for BCI said their Crimes Against Children Unit is assisting. They often are involved in investigations of internet or computer crimes involving children.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 12, 2017 1:12 p.m.
UPDATE | Man led from Boardman home in sex offense investigation
- January 10, 2018 12:20 p.m.
FBI looks at properties of Braking Point owner Sheridan
- August 17, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Campbell man arrested on child-porn charges after raid
- March 4, 2017 midnight
BCI Science School for fourth-graders
- August 16, 2017 12:21 p.m.
Campbell man arrested on child-porn charges after raid of home
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.