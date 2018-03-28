FBI, BCI searching Brownlee Woods home

March 28, 2018 at 12:26p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The FBI and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are serving a search warrant at a Weston Avenue home in the Brownlee Woods section of the city on the South Side.

A spokeswoman for BCI said their Crimes Against Children Unit is assisting. They often are involved in investigations of internet or computer crimes involving children.

